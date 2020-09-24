Fitness exam ordered in Colona murder case

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CAMBRIDGE — A fitness evaluation will be ordered for Steven L. Scott, 57, of Colona. He is charged with the 2019 murder of his live-in partner, Marcie Snyder, 51.

Defense attorney James Cosby said that with the retirement of Dr. Kirk Witherspoon, his office would try to use whomever Rock Island County was using to conduct the examination. The defense must be raised in order to be eligible for a “guilty but mentally ill” conviction

Judge Gregory Chickris granted the motion for an examination, and State's Attorney Matt Schutte had no objection.

Next week will be the one-year anniversary of the crime that happened Oct. 2, 2019. Scott has been in the Henry County Jail on $2 million bond since that time.

Scott was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one for knowingly killing Snyder by cutting her across the throat with a knife and the other for cutting her across the throat, knowing such acts created a strong probability of death or great bodily harm.