Fitness hearing set for Colona man charged in attempted kidnapping

CAMBRIDGE — A fitness hearing will be held in November in Henry County Circuit Court for a Colona man charged with attempted aggravated kidnapping of a female under 13.

Robert H. Sarazen, 83, was charged on June 22 with Class 1 attempted aggravated kidnapping, Class 3 felony attempted kidnapping, Class 4 felony unlawful restraint, Class 3 felony aggravated battery and misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the felony charges, on June 19 he allegedly grabbed and/or pulled a female under 13 with a severe or profound intellectual disability, indicating for her to come with him or to come to his home without her parent or guardian's consent. The incident happened on a roadway in Kershaw trailer court in Colona.

A fitness exam was ordered in August, and although the report has come in, a fitness hearing will be held when the doctor can be subpoenaed.

Sarazen is in custody at the Henry County Jail on $50,000 bond.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0