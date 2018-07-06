Three men and two teenagers were arrested this week after police say they stole a man’s backpack and threatened him with a gun when he confronted them.
At 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, Davenport police were called to the 1000 block of West River Drive for a report of a person displaying a pistol.
Police say Elijah Lee Gay, 20, of Eldridge; Antonio Nieves, 18, of Davenport; Davaris Foster, 18, of Davenport; Leon Lequan Simpson, 17, of Davenport; and a 14-year-old boy conspired to steal the man’s backpack.
After the theft, the man followed them and confronted them, according to police.
Police say in arrest affidavits that one of the five lifted up their shirt and displayed a handgun and made a threat to shoot the man when he tried to retrieve the backpack.
Gay fled on foot after being ordered to stop by officers and was arrested a short time later, according to police.
A search of his backpack found a Glock 26 pistol, a plastic bag containing 15.2 grams of marijuana, a plastic bag containing 12.2 grams of marijuana, a digital scale with loose marijuana on the tray and $317, according to police.
Nieves, who also ran, was arrested and had about 15 grams of marijuana in his possession, according to police.
Simpson also ran and was later found to be in possession of a stolen handgun, according to police.
Gay faces charges of first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, interference with official acts-firearm, and controlled substance violation. He posted $30,000 through a bail bond company and was released from the Scott County Jail Thursday.
Nieves faces charges of first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and interference with official acts, a misdemeanor. Nieves remained in the county jail Friday on a $30,000 cash-only bond.
Foster faces charges of first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. He remained in the county jail Friday on a $25,000 cash or surety bond.
Simpson faces charges of first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, interference with official acts-firearm, and fourth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor. Bond was set at $30,000 cash-only.
The 14-year-old boy faces charges of first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony, interference, and possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center.