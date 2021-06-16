Five boys arrested from two stolen vehicles

Davenport police and the Iowa State Patrol arrested five boys early Wednesday in two separate stolen vehicle incidents.

At 12:33 a.m. Wednesday police saw a Toyota Camry that had been reported stolen traveling at speeds in excess of 80 mph. Officers were able to locate the vehicle and put down a spike strip to deflate the tires.

Two boys, one 13 and one 14, both of Davenport, fled on foot. Both boys were located and taken into custody. They were placed into the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center.

Both boys are charged with one count each of first-degree theft. The charge is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

At 3:07 a.m., three boys, two of whom are 13 while the third is 14, all from Rock Island, were seen driving a stolen Kia Sorento. The vehicle had been stolen out of Mercer County, Illinois. The vehicle was seen traveling in excess of 80 mph by law enforcement.

The Iowa State Patrol located the vehicle and initiated a pursuit. Davenport police were able to deploy a spike strip to deflate the tires.

The vehicle was Illinois-bound on the Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge but had to slow because of the tires deflating.