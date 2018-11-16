Five Clinton County residents have been charged in federal court with manufacturing and distributing synthetic cannabinoids.
William Alan Gomez Sr., Catherine Marie Brewer, Patrick Garrison, Bryanna Aubrey Gomez, and William Alan Gomez Jr. each are charged with one count of drug conspiracy.
Each was informed of the charges during a first appearance hearing Friday in U.S. District Court, Davenport.
The charge carries a prison sentence of up to 20 years.
According to the federal grand jury charge, from 2013 until about Aug. 31, 2018, the five conspired to manufacture and distribute substances that contained AB-PINACA, AM-2201, and MAM-2201 which are recreational designer drugs that mimic the high of cannabis by acting on the same brain cell receptors as THC, the active ingredient of marijuana.
According to the National Institute of Drug Abuse website, the physical effects of synthetic cannabinoids can be unpredictable, affecting the body more powerfully than marijuana and have been fatal in some cases.
Synthetic cannabinoids have been known to go by the names of K2 and Spice.
Brewer, Bryanna Gomez and William Gomez Jr., each were released on their own recognizance. William Gomez Sr. and Patrick Garrison are being held by the U.S. Marshals Service pending a detention hearing for each 8:15 a.m. Tuesday in U.S. District Court, Davenport.