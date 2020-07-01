Five hurt in Davenport shooting

Davenport police on Wednesday continued their investigation into a Tuesday night shooting that that left five men wounded.

The shooting occurred at 10:10 p.m. on Pershing Avenue between East 14th and East 15th streets.

Police said four of the wounded men were found at the scene.

Another man who walked into UnityPoint Health-Trinity Bettendorf with a gunshot wound is believed to have been involved in the shootings on Pershing, police added.

According to a news release, two officers were patrolling the area when they encountered a man who had been shot lying on the ground.

While providing medical treatment officers learned there were three other men with gunshot wounds.

All four victims were transported to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, for injuries not considered life-threatening.

A canvass was done of the area where numerous spent shell casings were found in the middle of 1400 Pershing Avenue. Two vehicles parked in the area sustained damage and appeared to have been struck by gunfire.

Police remained on the scene late Tuesday, canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses and collecting evidence.