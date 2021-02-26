Five injured in rollover crash in Davenport

Welcome Way in Davenport between Harrison and 35th streets was closed for a couple of hours Friday night as Davenport Police investigated a single-vehicle rollover crash.

The crash occurred at 8:25 p.m. There were five occupants in the vehicle, and all were all taken to Genesis Medical Center. The ages of the occupants and the extent of their injuries were not given by police Friday night.

The vehicle, a Pontiac G-6, was southbound on Welcome Way when the driver lost control and the car went onto the east curb nearest the Smart Kia of Davenport. The car crashed through a large electrical box and landed on its top.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The driver of the car, who refused to give his name, said that there were five people in the vehicle at the time of the crash, not four as initially reported.

The driver, who said he is 18, said that two of the passengers, a 15-year-old boy, and a 19-year-old man, were taken to University Hospitals, Iowa City, one of whom is in critical condition with a fractured skull.

The other passengers were a 19-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy, the driver said.

The driver said he struck a pothole and that his vehicle was struck by another vehicle which fled the scene. The driver said he was only going about 45 mph.

The crash remains under investigation by the Davenport Police Department’s Crash Investigation Unit.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 3 Sad 7 Angry 3

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.