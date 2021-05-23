Five shooting incidents, three wounded in less than 12 hours in Davenport

A woman suffered serious gunshot wounds in one of at least four shooting incidents early Sunday, Davenport police said.

Along with a shooting at 5 p.m. Saturday, there were at least five shootings in the city — with three people wounded — in less than 12 hours.

The shooting in which the woman was seriously wounded occurred at 12:12 a.m. at 7202 Hillandale Road. Police on Sunday did not have a condition on the woman.

At 12:28 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired at 2828 Brady St. near Stadium Club sports bar. Officers located spent shell casings.

At 2:44 a.m., officers were sent to 220 S. Marquette St. for a shots fired call and located spent shell casings and a vehicle that was struck by gunfire.

At 3:35 a.m., officers located shell casings in the area of 1226 College Avenue after responding to a shots fired call in that area.

At 5 p.m. Saturday, two people were wounded by gunfire at the intersection of Iowa and East Locust streets. Both of them suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police ask that anyone with information about these incidents to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

