Florida man accused of sexual assault at Moline hotel makes first appearance

A Florida man accused of wielding a box cutter as he sexually assaulted a woman Friday at a Moline hotel appeared for his initial court hearing Monday.

Jerimie B. Treacy, 47, faces six counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault as well as counts of aggravated kidnapping, armed robbery and home invasion, according to Rock Island County court records.

His bond is $10 million.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office has accused Treacy of entering the woman’s room without permission or authority; holding her against her will; taking her purse and cell phone; and performing multiple sex acts on her without her consent, court records state. At the time, he was allegedly armed with the box cutter, which he displayed or used to threaten her.

Treacy appeared Monday afternoon before Rock Island County Judge Carol Pentuic. She read the charges to him, explained his rights under the law and appointed the Rock Island County Public Defender to represent him.

Treacy initially was scheduled for his first appearance on Saturday but refused to come to the hearing, court records state.

Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said officers went around 3:57 a.m. Friday to the Oyo Hotel, 1191 19th St., after being notified of a complaint of sexual assault and kidnapping, according to previous reporting. The woman, also 47, told the officers a man with a knife entered her hotel room and sexually assaulted her.

The man tried to take her to another room, but the woman got away from him, according to previous reporting. During the attack, she suffered injuries that were not considered life threatening and was later sent to a hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, officers identified Treacy, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., as the suspect in the attack, according to previous reporting. He also had a room at the Oyo.

Gault said in the previous article that Treacy fled from the hotel and police later arrested him in the 1800 block of 20th Avenue.

Treacy, according to court records, has a conviction for first-degree rape in Schenectady County, New York.

Treacy is required to register with law enforcement for life, and he is on federal supervised release for life, according to previous reporting. He was released from the U.S. Bureau of Prisons on Jan. 7 after serving a sentence for violating the sex offender registration statutes.

He is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service serving the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida for violating his supervised release, according to previous reporting.

Treacy’s bail in Rock Island County is $10,000,000, according to court records. To be released, he requires a $1,000,000 bond.

Federal authorities, though, also have a hold on Treacy because of the allegations he violated his supervised release, according to previous reporting. There is no bond in that case.

His next court date in Rock Island County has been set for Nov. 22.