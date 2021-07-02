Florida man arrested in Moline after police respond to reports of shots fired

A Florida man was arrested after Moline Police responded to a report of shots fired around 4 a.m. Friday.
Ameer Isaiah, 28, of Fort Meyers, is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and unlwaful possession of a weapon by a felon, according to a news release from the Moline police department.
Witnesses reported hearing between four and five gun shots on the south side of a motel at 2500 Block of 52nd Avenue, the press release states.
Moline police determined Isaiah was involved in a domestic incident.
Isaiah is currently being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
Police ask anyone with information to contact the Moline Police Department Investigations at 309-762-9500 or use the free anonymous reporting mobile app, P3 Tips.
Emily Andersen
