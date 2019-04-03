A Florida woman accused of defrauding a Bettendorf credit union and attempting to do it a second time before leading police on a high-speed chase in September has pleaded guilty to a single charge of ongoing criminal conduct.
Court records show that Shari Lee Buzzard, 34, of North Lauderdale, pleaded guilty to the charge, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, Friday in Scott County District Court.
The plea is open, meaning prosecutors and Buzzard’s attorney can make any recommendation when she is sentenced May 9.
In exchange for her plea, Scott County prosecutors will dismiss a number of charges, including conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, identity theft, second-degree theft, and forgery.
She has agreed to pay full restitution, even for charges that have been dismissed, according to the plea agreement.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by the Bettendorf Police Department, on Sept. 25, at 12:43 p.m., Buzzard went to the drive-through of the University of Iowa Credit Union, 2123 53rd Ave., Bettendorf. Using a stolen driver's license and debit card, she cashed a personal check for $2,000. She then produced a second check written on a different personal account for $2,300.
In total, she got $4,300 cash from the University of Iowa Credit Union.
It was later learned that both checks had been stolen from vehicles in Grimes, Iowa, and Davenport.
The driver's license and debit card she had used in the transaction were stolen from a vehicle in Coralville.
Then on Sept. 26, at 11:03 a.m., Buzzard again went to the University of Iowa Credit Union and, using a driver's license and debit card stolen Sept. 21 in Coralville, Iowa, attempted to cash a check for $7,500. The check was reported stolen from a vehicle in Bettendorf on Sept. 22.
As Bettendorf police closed in on Buzzard at the bank, she fled in the vehicle she was driving, a rented 2018 Chrysler 300. Officers took her into custody after a high-speed chase.
Buzzard was released on her own recognizance; a bench warrant was issued Oct. 25 after she failed to appear for her arraignment.
She was arrested on the warrant Feb. 13 and has remained in the Scott County Jail.