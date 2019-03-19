Court takes its morning break. Back in 15 minutes #qctimes #LaceyTrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 19, 2019
Kendrick says the man was hit in the head, brought his arm up to protect himself. Says the man didn't hit the other person Kendrick says he saw a large lump on the man's arm. #qctimes #LaceyTrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 19, 2019
Kendrick says the woman, who was African American, told the man that she would shoot him. Says a baseball bat was taken out by the other woman and a small sledge hammer also was brought out #qctimes #LaceyTrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 19, 2019
Kendrick says two women banged on the door early on April 30 looking for the man. Says one of the women was yelling at the man and accused him of smashing car windows and dumping oil out of her car #qctimes #LaceyTrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 19, 2019
Kendrick says he works for the man involved in the case. #qctimes #LaceyTrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 19, 2019
Kendrick works for McDonnell Property Management. Works in maintenance. #qctimes #LaceyTrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 19, 2019
Gordon says she believed she also saw a white male #qctimes #LaceyTrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 19, 2019
Gordon says it was an African American that she heard/saw yelling. #qctimes #LaceyTrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 19, 2019
Gordon says she walked quickly to her car, called 911 and left. #qctimes #LaceyTrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 19, 2019
Gordon says she left her house that early and heard yelling. She saw a car and two or three people standing around it. Heard a woman yelling loudly. Heard lots of swear words and threats #qctimes #LaceyTrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 19, 2019
Next witness is Emily Gordon, who lived near the location of the April 30 incident between Lacey and the man #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 19, 2019
On re-direct, Loose indicates that the injury was on the forearm area. #qctimes #LaceyTrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 19, 2019
Murray asks Loose about two white lines on the man's left arm. On cross, she said it could have been caused by a door #qctimestrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 19, 2019
Tara Loose, an evidence technician for Davenport Police Department, is on the stand. She was asked to photograph injuries of the man #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 19, 2019
Murray says the man was the aggressor on April 30 and that Lacey was afraid and though that he was going to do something #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 19, 2019
Murray says leading up to the April 30 incident, the man had choked her in her home and damaged the car of her boyfriend #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 19, 2019
Murray says the relationship eventually broke up. He became vicious when he learned that she was dating a white man, Murray says #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 19, 2019
Defense attorney Murray Bell says the man was a friend of Lacey who she referred to as “uncle” at his request. They were “housemates” for nearly 12 years.— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 19, 2019
Huff says jurors will hear from witnesses and will see a video of the incident #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 19, 2019
Huff says the man will not testify during trial. "That's his choice, he made it, I wish it was a different one." #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 19, 2019
Huff: Lacey confronted the man, hit him in the face. Got into her car, swung the hammer at the man. Huff says Lacey claimed she acted in self defense, thought she was being threatened. Huff says video shows a different story #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 19, 2019
Huff: Lacey took with her a hammer that she believed caused the damage. #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 19, 2019
Huff: On April 30, Lacey had her friend, Evelyn Nelson, take her to an office (in Davenport) of a man who she believed had damaged her property (again). #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 19, 2019
ASCA Huff is now reading the trial information (formal charging document) to the jury #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 19, 2019
Case is being tried by Assistant Scott Co Attorney Samuel Huff. Lacey is represented by Murray Bell #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 19, 2019
Lacey is charged with three counts of domestic abuse assault and first-degree harassment. Trial could go into Wednesday #ligginstrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 19, 2019
Opening statements will begin shortly in the trial of Latrice Lacey, director of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission, who is accused of assaulting a man with a 2 pound sledgehammer in April #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 19, 2019
The trial of Davenport Civil Rights Commission Director Latrice Lacey, 34, continues today with opening arguments.
Lacey is charged with three counts of domestic abuse assault and one count of first-degree harassment, after she allegedly beat a man with a sledgehammer.
Two of the domestic abuse assault charges are aggravated misdemeanors punishable by up to two years in prison, while the third domestic abuse assault charge is a serious misdemeanor. The harassment charge is an aggravated misdemeanor.
Scott County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Lacey in early May.
At 8:21 a.m. April 30, Davenport Police responded to a fight in the 400 block of Pershing Avenue. Police say Lacey had confronted a man whom she suspected of damaging her property.
She struck him several times in the head and body with a 2-pound sledgehammer, breaking his glasses and causing injuries to his back and arm, according to an arrest affidavit.
Police say witnesses and video surveillance appear to show Lacey was the primary aggressor.
