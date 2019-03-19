Try 3 months for $3
Latrice Lacey

The trial of Davenport Civil Rights Commission Director Latrice Lacey, 34, continues today with opening arguments.

Lacey is charged with three counts of domestic abuse assault and one count of first-degree harassment, after she allegedly beat a man with a sledgehammer.

Two of the domestic abuse assault charges are aggravated misdemeanors punishable by up to two years in prison, while the third domestic abuse assault charge is a serious misdemeanor. The harassment charge is an aggravated misdemeanor.

Scott County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Lacey in early May.

At 8:21 a.m. April 30, Davenport Police responded to a fight in the 400 block of Pershing Avenue. Police say Lacey had confronted a man whom she suspected of damaging her property.

She struck him several times in the head and body with a 2-pound sledgehammer, breaking his glasses and causing injuries to his back and arm, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police say witnesses and video surveillance appear to show Lacey was the primary aggressor.

This story will be updated.

