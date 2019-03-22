Huff says the man had bruising and lump to his left forearm #LaceyTrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 22, 2019
Huff says although the man was not seriously injury, Lacey had an intent to cause serious injury when she swung the hammer at him #LaceyTrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 22, 2019
Huff: Lacey swings it for the last time before the man grabs it and they struggle over it. Witness said the man got a hold of the hammer and threw it to the ground #laceytrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 22, 2019
Huff: And you see exactly how she swings it. It comes up and over. But it’s not one swing, it’s multiple swings, because the man sees the hammer coming and starts moving back. #LaceyTrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 22, 2019
Huff says Lacey "would have you believe" that the man had charged at her friend. Says the friend was holding a baseball bat at her side,(witnesses say). If the man is charging the friend, the video shows that she never reacts flinches or moves back. #LaceyTrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 22, 2019
Huff: Certainly there is something that’s said that makes people angry. Lacey got out of the car of her own free will, got back in the man's face, turned and took a step or two, swings the hammer at the man #laceytrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 22, 2019
Huff diputes Lacey's claims that she had turned to get into the car and leave when the man attacked her. Said that's not what the video shows #LaceyTrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 22, 2019
Huff says Lacey was immediately in the man's face when she confronted him that morning. Says they were in close contact, arguing, swearing. She's upset, he's upset #laceytrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 22, 2019
Huff says the evidence shows that the man did not move into his new apt until the month of May, not in April. Says the office manager for his workplace said that the power was not put into his name until the end of May. She also had given him pots and pans earlier that month— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 22, 2019
Huff says Lacey had no legitimate purpose to go down to his workplace before the business was open #LaceyTrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 22, 2019
Huff: She showed up there for one reason - to confront the man. She believed he was damaging her property and her boyfriend's property. She believed it had happened again that morning. She went down there because she had had enough. #LaceyTrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 22, 2019
Huff says Lacey was being driven to the police department in April 30, but asked her friend to stop when she saw his truck at his workplace #LaceyTrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 22, 2019
Huff tells jurors that they must decide the credibility of all the witnesses. Stresses to them that they have the surveillance video of the April 30 incident #LaceyTrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 22, 2019
Huff says there is no dispute that Lacey and the man were family or household members. What is in dispute is whether they were doing so within one year of the incident #LaceyTrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 22, 2019
Huff: This is about the acts that happened on April 30, 2018, in front of McDonnell & Associates. #LaceyTrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 22, 2019
ASCA Samuel Huff begins his closing #LaceyTrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 22, 2019
...and clearly indicated to him that she desired to end the fight, but he continued or resumed the fight, then the defendant was justified. #laceytrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 22, 2019
Jury instructions: Though the use of force against herself is not justified, there is an exception. If you find the defendant provoked the use of force by the man, but she, in good faith withdrew from physical contact with the man... (1/2) #LaceyTrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 22, 2019
What’s in dispute, according to the jury instructions, is whether Lacey and the man were living together within one year prior to the April 30 incident. #LaceyTrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 22, 2019
Judge Tabor says one of the elements of the domestic abuse assault charges is that the state must prove that the act occurred between persons who have been family or household members residing together within one year prior to April 30. #LaceyTrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 22, 2019
Judge Tabor tells jurors that Lacey is charged with four counts: domestic abuse assault (display or use of a dangerous weapon, with intent to inflict serious injury, causing bodily injury) and first-degree harassment, all misdemeanors. #LaceyTrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 22, 2019
Judge Tabor is now reading jury instructions. Attorneys then will give their closing argument. #LaceyTrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 22, 2019
The alternate randomly selected is a woman. She is dismissed before closing arguments begin #LaceyTrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 22, 2019
Jury is now in the room. Judge Nancy Tabor is telling them that one of them is the alternate in the case. They way they will choose the alternate is by putting all the names in a box and the court attendant will pick one name #LaceyTrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 22, 2019
Closing arguments will begin shorty in the Latrice Lacey assault trial #LaceyTrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 22, 2019