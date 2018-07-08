A Davenport woman currently on probation after admitting to embezzling more than $150,000 from the School Nutrition Association of Iowa will be arraigned Aug. 2 on a new charge of election misconduct.
Norma Jean Adams, 75, made an initial appearance Tuesday in Scott County Court on the Class D felony charge and waived her right to a preliminary hearing.
Adams was released from custody on her own recognizance and will be on the lowest level of pretrial supervision, which includes court reminders and phone contact, according to court records.
A warrant was issued in June by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
Adams went to Harvest Bible Chapel Church, a designated polling place for the primary election, on June 5, according to an affidavit filed by the sheriff’s office.
Adams’ ID was checked and her name was not on the list for valid voters, according to the affidavit. The polling worker then had her fill out the Election Day voter register form and entered her name into the system.
The reply advised that she is a felon, according to the affidavit. The polling worker gave Adams the information and asked her if she had been convicted of a felony.
Adams said no, according to the affidavit.
The polling worker continued to fill out the paperwork and had Adams sign the Election Day voter register form and again asked if she was a felon and, if she was, told her that signing the form is a crime, according to the affidavit.
Adams again said no and signed her name and voted, according to the affidavit.
Scott County Auditor's Office reviewed all Election Day registration forms and found that Adams is in fact a felon, according to the affidavit.
The auditor’s office received information from the Secretary of State in February advising that Adams was a convicted felon. In March, the auditor’s office sent her a notice by mail that advised that her voter privileges were cancelled.
On Feb. 8, Adams was given a suspended 25-year prison sentence and five years of probation and ordered pay $156,248.25 in restitution on a charge of commission of specified unlawful activity, a Class B felony.
According to a report filed June 1 by Iowa State Auditor Mary Mosiman, from Jan. 1, 2010, through July 31, 2016, an audit discovered $166,895.25 that was submitted to Adams but never made it into the association's account.
The checks, which came from dozens of school districts and food companies to pay fees for association events, were diverted for Adams' personal expenses and to support her addiction to casino gambling, the report said.
Adams admitted to taking the money in an interview with auditors and a Davenport police detective, saying she had blown through her personal funds "and then I took some money from the association," according to the report.
At one point, she said she felt "so guilty" about what she had done in 2014 that she paid back $10,650 but hid the reason for the repayment on financial documents, the report said.
As of Friday, no petition to revoke her probation in the case has been filed.
In March 2003, Adams pleaded guilty in Rock Island County Circuit Court to one count of theft of more than $10,000 but less than $100,000, a Class 2 felony under Illinois law, according to circuit court electronic records.
She had been working for the public television station WQPT at that time.
In that case, Adams was sentenced to 30 months on probation and ordered to pay $12,500 in restitution, and $1,150 in court costs and fees.
She also was convicted of a felony in Iowa in 1987, according to the sheriff’s affidavit.