CAMBRIDGE — A Kewanee man will see his methamphetamine-related charges move forward in Henry County Circuit Court.
Jason L. Clong, 39, was charged May 30 with Class 1 felony methamphetamine delivery and Class 2 felony possession of meth.
During Monday's preliminary hearing, Kewanee Police Officer Eric Peed testified about a search warrant executed May 29 at 429 E. Ninth St. He said 14.5 grams of methamphetamine were found in plain view in three different locations in the residence: on a couch, on a coffee table and in the kitchen. He said mail addressed to Clong was found on a couch next to a basket. Scales were found in the residence on the coffee table and in a bedroom belonging to Clong.
Clong ran from the house on foot but was arrested shortly thereafter after being caught by Inspector Doug Wade of the Black Hawk Area Task Force.
Also charged was Nicole Nichols, 37, who had been living with Clong for a few months. She told officers she saw Clong sell methamphetamine about 10 times. Nichols had also been scheduled for a preliminary hearing Monday but did not appear and a warrant was issued for her arrest.
Judge Terry Patton found probable cause to believe a felony had been committed, and a July 11 pre-trial hearing was set. Clong remained in custody on $250,000 bond.