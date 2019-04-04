CLINTON — The dirt road that leads to the home of James Pitzen is punishing. Pitzen, of Clinton, is the father of Timmothy, the 6-year-old boy whose disappearance in Wisconsin Dells eight years ago mystified the nation. A suicide note left by Pitzen’s wife, Timmothy’s mother, stated that her son was safe but that he would never be found.
This week, the country held its breath on the hope that those words would be proven false.
It was not to be.
A teen found in Kentucky who claimed to be Timmothy turned out to be someone else, a 23-year-old from Ohio. Timmothy’s relatives confirmed the news at a Thursday afternoon press conference in Antioch, Ill.
James Pitzen was not there. Instead, he was at home in his Clinton house, on the kind of backcountry road that makes you think not of the heavens above but of the dirt below your feet.
The Dispatch-Argus and Quad-City Times sent a reporter and photographer to his door to hear his story. He answered a few minutes after the doorbell rang, his hands buried in the pockets of his tired blue jeans.
Pitzen has lost his son and his wife, and he wore the hard and gentle face of a man who’s had his heart broken a hundred ways.
“It’s been just like every other day,” he said. “It’s just been a long week,” he added, declining to comment further.
Deputy Chief William Greenwalt, of the Clinton City Police Department, said the Clinton police force has not been involved in the investigation.
“I can’t imagine what the family is going through,” Greenwalt said.
“Lots of people in this country were praying that law enforcement would be able to reunite a father and his family," Greenwalt added. "But now that appears not to be the case."