For the second time in two weeks, shots fired call along same Davenport street has neighbors looking for answers

Neighbors in the 1400 block of Davenport’s West 15th Street were wondering if a shots fired incident on Nov. 11 was a random act.
But a shots fired incident at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the same area had each saying the same thing: someone along the street must be a target.
For the second time in two weeks, residents along that area of West 15th Street congregated along the sidewalks talking about the danger such incidents bring to their families.
Davenport police have not yet commented on either incident.
One of the neighbors talked about how easy it would be for a bullet to pierce the façade of one of the old houses and injure or kill someone.
Davenport police remain on the scene of the incident, talking to witnesses, seeing who may have a security camera that captured the event, and searching for any damage to property.
Dispatch received multiple calls of shots fired that neighbors said occurred both in the street and in the alleyway immediately to the north. Several shell casings were located.
In the last shooting incident in that area of the street that occurred at 8:44 p.m. Nov. 11, officers located several spent shell casings and residents came out of their homes to check their vehicles for damage. At least three vehicles parked along the roadway were struck.