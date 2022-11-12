Former Blue Grass man awaits sentencing after plea in Scott County sex abuse case

A former Blue Grass man awaits sentencing after accepting a plea agreement in a Scott County sex abuse case.

The Scott County Attorney’s Office initially accused Timothy Owen Doyle, 34, now of Clinton, of two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, according to court records. Underlying those charges were allegations that Doyle performed sex acts with a child between July 2019 and July 2021 while he was living in Blue Grass.

On Wednesday, District Court Judge Mark R. Lawson accepted a plea agreement that Doyle reached with county prosecutors, court records state. Doyle pleaded guilty to less severe versions of the two charges.

At sentencing — set for Jan. 11 — the prosecution can make any recommendation it wishes, but because of the change in the charges, Doyle may ask for probation during that hearing, according to the plea agreement. Should Doyle’s probation be revoked in a separate felony drug case, the prosecution will recommend the sex abuse sentence be concurrent to whatever sentence Doyle faces in the drug case.

Doyle posted a $10,000 bond in February and remained free Thursday, according to court records.