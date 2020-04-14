Former Buffalo city clerk accused of stealing from city

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A former Buffalo deputy city clerk was charged Tuesday with defrauding the city of $42,390.12.

Riki Harrington, 46, of Blue Grass, turned herself in Monday and faces charges of ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, as well as first-degree theft, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

According to a news release, Harrington's next court appearance is an arraignment scheduled for May 14.

An audit conducted by Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand found Buffalo's funds had been misappropriated during the period from April 1, 2015 through Aug. 31, 2018.

Buffalo officials requested the audit as a result of concerns regarding certain financial transactions processed by Harrington. Copies of the completed audit report were filed with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Scott County Attorney’s Office, and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office for possible legal prosecution.

Sand reported the special investigation identified $42,390.21 of undeposited collections. Sand's audit also alleges Harrington made $773.77 in improper disbursements and $841.52 unsupported disbursements.