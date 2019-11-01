A former care program supervisor with REM Iowa accused of sexually abusing a client has pleaded guilty to a single charge.
Bruce Edward Enger, 63, will be sentenced Dec. 20 on one count of sexual exploitation by a counselor or therapist, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
The plea is open, meaning prosecutors and Enger can make any recommendation at sentencing. As part of the plea agreement, Scott County prosecutors will dismiss two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony.
Court records show Judge Mary Howes deferred acceptance of the plea agreement until a presentence investigation is complete.
Davenport police on March 4 opened a sexual abuse investigation involving a client that had been with REM Iowa for six years.
REM Iowa provides services to adults, children, and young people who suffer from physical, intellectual and developmental challenges.
Enger was a care program supervisor for REM Iowa. One of his responsibilities was to supervise the residence where the client lived, according to the affidavit.
Beginning in June 2018, Enger initiated a sexual encounter that included kissing and fondling, according to an arrest affidavit.
After several months of grooming the client, the relationship became more sexual. Nude images of the client were located on Enger’s phone, according to the affidavit.