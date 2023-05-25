Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A former Clinton man who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a girl from the time she was 8 years old until she was 14 is seeking to be removed from the sex offender registry.

A hearing is scheduled Thursday in Scott County District Court to hear the motion for Donald Gene Widener, 66, who now lives in Davenport.

According to the petition, Widener has completed all the required sex offender treatment programs, currently lives in Davenport and was characterized as low risk to reoffend

According to the arrest affidavits filed by then Clinton Police Cpl. Brian Pohl, at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2005, a 14-year-old girl reported to Clinton Police that she had been sexually abused by Widener with the abuse beginning when she was about 8.

At 3 p.m. that day, the girl placed a phone call to Widener. The call was recorded by Clinton Police with the girl’s permission. During the call, police recorded Widener making plans for sex with the victim. He was arrested later that day.

During a hearing in Clinton County District Court on May 22, 2006, Widener pleaded guilty to a lesser included charge of lascivious acts with a child, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years, and two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, each a Class C felony that carry a prison sentence of 10 years.

On June 29, 2006, District Judge David Sivright sentenced Widener to 10 years each on the Class C felonies and five years on the Class D felony, with the sentences running consecutively, or back-to-back.

Widener also was ordered to pay $2,750 in fines and $29,004.56 in restitution, all of which has been paid.

According to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records, Widener was placed on work release on July 29, 2016. His work release ended Aug. 17, 2017, and his parole ended Aug. 30, 2017.

According to Widener’s petition, he was classified as a Tier III offender and was required to check in with the Sex Offender Registry quarterly.

Widener is being represented by Eric Mail of Puryear Law Firm. Attorney Eric Puryear said the firm could not comment on pending litigation.

Without modification, Widener would remain on the registry for life.

Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow filed an answer and response, saying that he has located the victim and the victim objects to Widener’s application for modification.

The victim has filed a letter objecting to Widener’s petition, according to Scott County District Court records.

Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said he was not happy with the way the system for assessing the risk of registered sex offenders to reoffend was set up.

“The assessments are being done by the Department of Corrections and not trained psychiatrists or psychologists,” Lane said.

The sheriff says that allowing sex offenders to be removed from the registry stands out from the rest of Iowa law, which he said effectively help law enforcement in keeping children safe.

“Although most states provide for a mechanism to be considered for removal from sex offender registry requirements, Iowa’s law creates a safe haven for those who have been convicted of committing unthinkable acts against children,” he said. “A large number of sexual predators have been removed from the sex offender registry in the last few years in Iowa, and this causes me considerable concern.”

Sex offender who was allowed off the sex offender registry arrested for sexually abusing child in 2018 A Davenport man who was previously on the sex offender registry was arrested Thursday on charges of sexually abusing a child between three and four years old.

According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, in 2012, three sex offenders applied for modification of their registry status, meaning they applied to not have to register. Those three petitions were granted.

There were three applications in 2013, with two being granted and one being denied. In 2014, there were 14 applications with 12 being approved and two being denied.

But in 2015, the number of applications jumped to 38, with 35 being approved and three being denied.

The number of applications filed by registered sex offenders for modification rose to a peak of 95 applications in 2021, with 85 approved and 10 denied.

Iowa Sex Offender registry modifications Data is from the Department of Public Safety, listing cases the department is aware of. Other cases may exist. 2012: 3 applications, 3 accepted, 0 rejected 2013: 3 applications, 2 accepted, 1 rejected 2014: 14 applications, 12 accepted, 2 rejected 2015: 38 applications, 35 accepted, 3 rejected 2016: 50 applications, 50 accepted, 0 rejected 2017: 46 applications, 45 accepted, 1 rejected 2018: 58 applications, 55 accepted, 3 rejected 2019: 62 applications, 52 accepted, 10 rejected 2020: 57 applications, 47 accepted, 10 rejected 2021: 95 applications, 85 accepted, 10 rejected 2022: 77 applications, 74 accepted, 3 rejected

Last year there were 77 applications, with 74 being approved and three being denied.

“I question the assessment tools and the state’s application of those assessment tools that determine the risk that sex offenders pose to the public,” Lane said. “In addition, bad case law makes it difficult for county attorneys to fight removal and even hampers a judge’s discretion. The Iowa Legislature should act fast to change this law before we see more victims of convicted sexual predators that are no longer being monitored.”

