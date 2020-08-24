Former Clinton Schools para-educator facing sex abuse charges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A former para-educator with the Clinton Community School District is facing sexual abuse and sexual exploitation charges after Clinton Police allege he had exchanged nude photos with two minor students, and had sexual relations with one of them.

David Chad Baker, 44, of Clinton, is charged with six counts of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Baker also is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation by a school employee. That charge is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Clinton Police Detective John Davis, Baker was a substitute physical education teacher for the Clinton School District.

One of the school resource officers for the district was contacted by a parent of one of the victims who said that Baker had sent inappropriate photos to her child through the website Grindr, even though Grindr orders all participants to be 18. The student also is alleged to have sent inappropriate photos back.

The second victim also had contact with one of the school resource officers. The victim said that in addition to exchanging photos the two had sexual relations.