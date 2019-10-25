A former Davenport in-home daycare provider was given a suspended 25-year prison sentence and placed on four years of probation Friday for failing to properly supervise two babies who suffered serious injuries while in her care.
District Court Judge Patrick McElyea said during a nearly hour-long hearing in Scott County District Court that although he did not believe prison was appropriate for Amy Ellen Smith, he did not believe she deserved the deferred judgement she was seeking.
“You’re not going to get to do some probation time and have this expunged from your record,” he told the 46-year-old. “You are going to have to walk around with the felony convictions. You’re going to have to live with this for the rest of your life because they have to live with this for the rest of their lives.”
Smith said Friday she was “very remorseful for my actions that have brought me here in front of you today.”
“These families trusted me, and I let them down. I’m very sorry for my actions and take full responsibility.”
Smith will not have to serve the prison sentence if she successfully completes the terms of her probation. McElyea also ordered that she go “nowhere near a day care center, ever.”
Smith pleaded guilty in August to two counts of neglect of a dependent person, a Class C felony, and child endangerment resulting in bodily injury, a Class D felony.
Davenport police were called April 27, 2017 for a report of child abuse involving a then-month-old boy who had suffered numerous acute injuries.
Police learned the infant suffered the injuries the previous day while in the direct care of Smith, the infant's in-home daycare provider. The infant had fractures to its left humerus, left femur and right wrist, and a rib fracture consistent with being squeezed.
During the investigation, police learned another baby, a girl, was injured in Smith's care in November 2015. The child had multiple bruises on the face and head, and lacerations under the eye, on the mouth, and on the wrists.
Smith said the injuries occurred when the child fell and hit her eye while pushing a milk crate across the floor.
The injuries were not consistent with Smith's explanation.
Smith was arrested in September 2017.
The boy’s mother tearfully told McElyea during sentencing that she was not able to hold her son after he was injured because of the pain he was in.
“I lost the ability to nurse him due to the discomfort in holding him,” she said.
He had “constant pain relievers” for over a month and has some development delays, she said. The medical bills piled up and the boy had to have several tests that were not covered by insurance. And, aside from the financial strain, the family lost trust in a lot of people, she said.
The mother of the girl recalled showing up at Smith’s house “time after time” and finding new injuries on her daughter.
“We in the beginning wanted to believe the stories that she would tell us,” the woman said. “We trusted her with our precious, innocent baby for months.”
She told McElyea that regardless of the sentence handed down, “we’re just happy and grateful that she’s no longer around to care for anyone else’s innocent children.”
Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton recommended prison for Smith, citing the age of the children and the broken trust.
Walton said “we will never really know what happened” when the two children were hurt because they were so young and “they can’t tell us.”
“What we do know is the defendant pleaded guilty to very serious crimes involving very little children,” Walton said.
Her attorney, Katherine Drummond, said Smith has taken responsibility for her actions and has never said she is not at fault for supervising the children properly at the time they were injured.
Smith, she said, ran a successful daycare business for 15 years and had many children coming and going over the years. Several of the children, as well as their parents, wrote letters in support of Smith, Drummond said.
“I think that in and of itself speaks volumes as to her character,” she said.