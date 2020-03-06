Former Davenport housing program manager's 16-year sentence for invasion of privacy reduced

Roy DeWitt will remain in prison.
But the former Davenport housing program manager found guilty in 2018 of eight counts of invasion of privacy, an aggravated misdemeanor, won't be serving time under his original sentence. DeWitt, 48, had his 16-year sentence reduced Friday to no more than six years.
DeWitt used a digital camera to record his staff using the employee restroom, and watched the recordings to arouse and sexually gratify himself, police alleged.
The Iowa Appellate Court vacated Judge Marita Greve's original sentence last year, and the chief judge of the Seventh Judicial District weighed whether to grant Scott County Assistant Prosecutor Amy DeVine's request that DeWitt's original plea deal of six years be enforced. It was the deal Greve rejected in June 2018.
DeWitt asked for probation, or a two-year sentence. The maximum sentence for invasion of privacy is two years.
Greve could have rejected both plans and ordered a new trial.
"These were very serious crimes — separate and distinct crimes with separate and distinct victims," Greve said. "That he ever minimized his actions is a slap in the face. There were eight counts and eight victims and my sentence on each count was two years to be served consecutively."
After listening to DeWitt admit his crimes and apologize to the victims, his family and the community, Greve accepted the six-year plea deal. He will be credited with 19 months served and eligible for sentence reduction, as well as parole.
"This is the sentence seven of the eight victims — who are present today — agree to," Greve said. "And it's not my desire to put the victims through any more of this."
DeVine pointed out the average time served for misdemeanor aggravated invasion of privacy is just under a year.
"It's point-nine months (0.9) to be exact," DeVine said. "So eight sentences means Mr. DeWitt would usually serve about 7.2 months before being paroled.
"He's already served 19 months of his sentence. That's what I brought to the victims — and I made it clear I wanted to protect them from having to go through all of this again."
On March 14, 2018 detectives from the Davenport Police Department launched an investigation at Heritage High Rise, 501 W. 3rd St.
They learned that DeWitt concealed a spyware digital movie camera in an employee bathroom that required key access where employees would reasonably have an expectation of privacy.
Investigators found the camera was positioned in a manner to capture and record video for later playback purposes to cause arousal and sexual gratification, according to police.
Eight people were recorded without consent multiple times from approximately January 2017 through March 2018. The camera was positioned to record them in full or partial nudity.
Male and female staff members were recorded, as well as images of DeWitt masturbating. He also was recorded holding the camera in his hands. Deleted images from the hidden camera were recovered on a memory card located on his personal cellphone, according to police.
One woman said that DeWitt got lockers from another department and placed them in the staff-only bathroom in April 2016. Several months later, he purchased the video camera. Investigators found thousands of videos were recorded over 547 days, she said.