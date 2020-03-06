Former Davenport housing program manager's 16-year sentence for invasion of privacy reduced

Roy DeWitt will remain in prison.

But the former Davenport housing program manager found guilty in 2018 of eight counts of invasion of privacy, an aggravated misdemeanor, won't be serving time under his original sentence. DeWitt, 48, had his 16-year sentence reduced Friday to no more than six years.

DeWitt used a digital camera to record his staff using the employee restroom, and watched the recordings to arouse and sexually gratify himself, police alleged.

The Iowa Appellate Court vacated Judge Marita Greve's original sentence last year, and the chief judge of the Seventh Judicial District weighed whether to grant Scott County Assistant Prosecutor Amy DeVine's request that DeWitt's original plea deal of six years be enforced. It was the deal Greve rejected in June 2018.

DeWitt asked for probation, or a two-year sentence. The maximum sentence for invasion of privacy is two years.

Greve could have rejected both plans and ordered a new trial.

"These were very serious crimes — separate and distinct crimes with separate and distinct victims," Greve said. "That he ever minimized his actions is a slap in the face. There were eight counts and eight victims and my sentence on each count was two years to be served consecutively."