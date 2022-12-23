Former Davenport teacher to be sentenced Tuesday for secretly filming people in his home

A former Davenport West science teacher who was found guilty earlier this month on charges he secretly recorded videos of people in various states of undress in his Bettendorf home and destroyed evidence connected to the case is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday in Scott County District Court.

Scott County District Judge Meghan Corbin issued her ruling of guilty on Dec. 5 in the case against Clinton VanFossen, 61.

Corbin found VanFossen guilty of five counts of invasion of privacy and one count of preventing apprehension or obstructing prosecution.

Each of those charges is an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of two years.

VanFossen also was found guilty of electronic or mechanical eavesdropping, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.

The videos were taken between Dec. 26, 2019, and Jan. 4, 2020, according to court records.