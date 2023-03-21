A former DeWitt high school teacher is accused of having sex with a minor student in his office at the school, among other charges.

Former Central DeWitt teacher Cody LaKose faces a felony charge of sexual exploitation by a school employee and three aggravated misdemeanor charges of sexual exploitation by a school employee.

LaKose, 37, was a science teacher and coach at Central DeWitt from August 2010 to December 2018. He was asked to resign, according to a separation agreement with the district.

DeWitt police opened an investigation March 2, 2022, after a former student reported to police that LaKose had groomed her and conducted a sexual relationship with her while she was a high school student, records show.

"The victim feared LaKose could be targeting and grooming students in his current teaching position," a police affidavit states. His social media accounts indicate LaKose is employed at Regina Catholic Education Center in Iowa City. Calls to the school Tuesday went unanswered.

The former student told investigators that LaKose initiated a sexual relationship during the spring of 2017. She said the two had sex in his office on school grounds.

"The victim also provided the police department several email alerts LaKose sent her through direct messages on Twitter," the affidavit states. The email alerts included the content of the Twitter messages, which police described as sexual in nature.

A subpoena served to Twitter during the investigation showed the Twitter username @mrLaKose was registered to a Cody LaKose with the same date of birth as the teacher Cody LaKose. The email registered to the Twitter account also matched the email provided by LaKose on paperwork found in his personnel file, which also was obtained through subpoena, police said.

The victim told police that she and LaKose texted and talked in person, and he received "nudes" prior to her turning 18.

Police allege LaKose also sent pictures of his genitalia to the victim on June 3, 2022.

Dr. Dan Peterson, superintendent at Central DeWitt, notified parents and the school community of the allegations against LaKose in an email Tuesday. He included the police affidavit and a copy of the separation agreement between LaKose and the district.

"The District agrees to provide LaKose with mutually agreeable letters of reference that he can present to prospective employers," the agreement states. "The reference letters will not include any untruthful, inaccurate or misleading statements."

Social media records indicate LaKose was employed by another school district between his time in DeWitt and Iowa City.

In his letter to parents, Peterson wrote: "We thoroughly investigate any information we receive regarding inappropriate acts, and go above and beyond to try to discover more. Anything we discovered regarding LaKose was referred to law enforcement at the time.

"LaKose's personnel information was subpoenaed by law enforcement. I have been following the situation and requesting updates periodically for the past four years. Thank goodness they recently had a break in the case, allowing them to proceed."