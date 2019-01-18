A former Central DeWitt High School has admitted she sent nude photos to a male student in 2016.
Ramsey Jayne Hinkle, 32, filed a written plea of guilty to sexual exploitation by a school employee, an aggravated misdemeanor, through attorney Timothy Tuppe in Clinton County Court.
The charge carries a possible sentence of up to two years in prison. She also is eligible for probation, a deferred judgement or suspended sentence under Iowa Code.
Per the plea agreement, prosecutors will dismiss a felony charge of sexual exploitation by a school employee when she is sentenced Feb. 7.
The plea is open, meaning that prosecutors can make any recommendation at sentencing.
The age of consent in Iowa is 16. However, it is illegal for a school employee to engage in sexual activity with a student, regardless of age.
In September 2016, school officials showed a DeWitt police officer school emails between Hinkle and the student they thought were suspicious. The emails were sent in November and December of 2015 when the student was 17, according to court documents.
The officer interviewed the student, who said he and Hinkle began communicating through Snapchat, Twitter, texting and emails around the beginning of his second semester of his junior year.
The conversations, he said, were sexual in nature. They also exchanged nude photos and he sent her a video, according to court documents.
The student said they had several conversations over 18 months about a “hook up” while he was in high school, but he was always too nervous to follow through.
In her written plea, Hinkle admitted she sent nude photos to the student via Snapchat on or around June 1, 2016.
She was arrested in February.