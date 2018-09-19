A former operations director of a Quad-City children’s food program pleaded guilty Wednesday to defrauding the federal government of $515,617 and filing a false tax return.
Nora L. Steele, 66, of Silvis, entered her plead to one count each of fraud and filing a false tax return during a hearing in U.S. District Court, Rock Island.
During the plea hearing Wednesday in Rock Island Federal Court, Steele admitted that from August 2015 through June 2017 she inflated the meal count forms at Church of Peace and Quad-Cities Area Children's Food Program for federal reimbursement. In some cases meals that were not served were added to the count of legitimate meals that were served to children. In other instances, Steele submitted fraudulent meal count forms when no meals were served at a particular location on a given day.
She faces a maximum prison term of 20 years for the fraud charge, and three years for filing a false tax return.
It is the second time Steele has pleaded guilty to stealing money from an entity for which she worked. In 2002, she was arrested on charges of stealing more than $100,000 from a school or place of worship, according to Rock Island County Circuit Court online records, a charge to which she eventually pleaded guilty.
According to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois, Steele served as operations director for the Quad-Cities Area Children’s Food Program from its inception in February 2016 until June 2017 when she left the program. Before that, she served in a similar capacity since 2004 for an affiliated entity, the Church of Peace.
Church of Peace and later the Quad-Cities Area Children’s Food Program provided summer and after-school meal services to at-risk children in the Quad-City area. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service reimbursed the program a set amount per meal served. On a monthly basis, the program would submit reimbursement requests to the State of Illinois that received funding from the USDA to pay the reimbursement. Meals were provided in conjunction with after-school learning or care programs, often at elementary and junior high schools and were operated by the YMCA or Spring Forward Learning.
During the 2015-2016 and 2016-2017 school years, the food program provided meals to 35-50 sites in the Quad-Cities and Galesburg communities each month.
The inflated reimbursements were used to fund Steele’s salary and salaries for Steele’s family members who performed normal duties for the school program. Steele also set up a retirement account for herself that was fully funded by the food program, and used the program’s credit card to make personal purchases from the QVC home shopping network that included a compact foldable exercise bicycle that she categorized as uniforms.
Steele also created and claimed fabricated mileage reimbursements in which she consistently claimed to have driven about 1,500 miles per monthly pay period for a monthly reimbursement of about $840 for work-related travel that she did not make.
As a result of the fraudulent mileage reimbursement, Steele received $15,059 in 2015 and $19,282 in 2016 that was not reported on her personal income tax returns for a total tax liability of $10,128.
As a result of the fraud, the program was shut down in November
Sentencing for Steele is scheduled for Jan. 17 in U.S. District Court, Peoria.
In the previous case, according to Rock Island County Circuit Court electronic records, Steele was arrested in October 2002 on a charge of theft of between $10,000 and $100,000, a Class 1 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of four to 15 years.
In April 2003, Steele pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of theft of more than $10,000 but less than $100,000 during a hearing in Rock Island County Circuit Court.
At that time, then Rock Island County Circuit Judge Charles “Casey” Stengel sentenced Steele to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and ordered her to pay restitution of $188,032.
In June of that year, Stengel reduced Steele’s sentence to three years on probation and 180 days in the Rock Island County Jail with credit for time served after Steele paid restitution and made arrangements to pay $2,374 in fines and court costs.
She completed her probation in that case in February 2006.