A former East Moline firefighter entered a guilty plea to a federal child pornography charge during a hearing Thursday in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

Kyle Daniel DuPrey, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution and receipt of child pornography before U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephen Jackson Jr.

DuPrey, who was on pre-trial release, was taken into the custody of the United States Marshals Service after entering his plea.

He initially was charged with two counts of distribution and receipt of child pornography, but one of those counts was dismissed in accordance with a plea agreement.

According to the plea agreement, on Nov. 4, 2022, the Scott County Sheriff’s Department received a cypertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children referencing the dissemination of child pornography.

During the investigation there were a total of four cybertips that showed DuPrey used a specific social media platform to receive the child pornography.

Initially, DuPrey was charged in Scott County District Court with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a five year prison sentence.

According to arrest affidavits filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Investigator Ethan Roling, at 2:59 p.m. Aug. 22, 2021, DuPrey disseminated a video depicting an underage female engaged in a sexual act.

At 10:53 a.m. and at 1:54 p.m. on May 4 of this year, DuPrey disseminated two videos showing underage females engaged in sexual acts.

The videos were sent through Kik Messenger.

DuPrey was indicted by a Federal Grand Jury on Jan. 11, 2023, and the Scott County charges were dismissed.

According to the plea agreement, the initial cybertip showed DuPrey was using a social media platform and had shared two videos containing child pornography with another user on May 4, 2022. The IP address shows that this was while DuPrey was at his residence.

The second cybertip showed that DuPrey distributed one image containing child pornography on December 12, 2021.

The third cybertip received on September 25, 2021, shows that DuPrey received and distributed two videos and one image from his work address in East Moline, and one video from his residence.

The fourth cybertip received on January 21, 202I, shows that DuPrey received and distributed eleven videos and four images containing child pornography while at two places of employment in Illinois, and at his former residence in Illinois.

On November 16, 2022, a search warrant was served at DuPrey’s home and an iPhone XR and iPhone 13 were seized. The phones were used to send and receive child pornography.

DuPrey faces a minimum sentence of five years in federal prison, and a maximum of 20 years in prison. He also faces a term on supervised release of at least five years, and could be sentenced to life on supervised release.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 20 before District Judge Stephanie Rose in U.S. District Court, Davenport.