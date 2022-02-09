Former Eldridge Mayor Marty O'Boyle charged with DUI

Former Eldridge Mayor Marty O'Boyle has been charged with driving under the influence, first offense, after a traffic stop Feb. 2.

O'Boyle, 71, was driving a black GMC pickup truck when he was pulled over by Eldridge police on the corner of Price and 4th streets at 8:30 p.m.

Eldridge police called Iowa State Patrol to assist in the stop. According to the criminal complaint, O'Boyle refused to submit to a preliminary breath test and failed several field sobriety tests.

Officers noted O'Boyle had impaired balance, slurred speech and an odor of alcohol on his breath. He failed a one-leg stand test and the walk-and-turn test.

A report filed by the responding Iowa State Patrol officer states, "While speaking with O'Boyle, he spoke with a thick tongue and had a smell of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person. O'Boyle stated he had drank a few beers."

The report states O'Boyle made admission statements and that he was identified by witnesses on the scene.

Through his attorney, Angela Reyes, O'Boyle waived his preliminary hearing for the serious misdemeanor charge. He has an arraignment hearing scheduled for March 10 at 8:30 a.m.

O'Boyle said Wednesday that he planned to plead not guilty.

"That's my position at the moment, yes," O'Boyle said. "I did not blow into the breathalyzer.

"I will say that it is what it is and leave it for other people to interpret. It's an unfortunate situation, but it will play itself out."

O'Boyle failed to win re-election in November after 12 years as mayor when he lost to Frank King, an auto-body shop owner and two-term Eldridge city council member. King defeated O'Boyle with 55% of the vote.

