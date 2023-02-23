The former executive director of the Freight House Farmers Market is pleading not guilty to charges of stealing from the nonprofit.

A trial is scheduled for later this year.

According to an affidavit filed by Davenport police, Beaman is charged with first-degree theft, accused of stealing $10,455 from the market over at least two years as the executive director.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for the end of April, and a jury trial is tentatively set to begin May 8.

Police say Beaman used the market's funds to remodel and purchase items for her personal business, Chill Ice Cream & Eats, and other personal purchases, including a trailer and an Apple TV.

Beaman was let go in August, said an attorney for the Freight House board of directors, Cathy Cartee.

Vendors brought some possible discrepancies to the attention of board members, Cartee said. They launched an accounting of the funds and noticed possible misappropriation, which led to a forensic audit.

At the time, the market board was represented by the law firm Lane and Waterman, but the firm stepped away from the case because a conflict arose, Cartee said, and the board retained her instead.

On behalf of the board, Cartee filed a police report and met with law enforcement Oct. 10, she said.

"I thought the board had a fiduciary responsibility to the members to file a complaint with the police department," she said.

The police conducted an investigation, and the Scott County Attorney's Office charged Beaman with first-degree theft in January.

Cartee said the board members were bound by nondisclosure agreements and could not say anything about Beaman's termination until the police investigation concluded. The interim period caused some conflict between farmers market vendors and the board.

"It was a rough few months for the board and farmers market members," Cartee said. "I'm sure there were vendors who were wondering why Lorrie was no longer a director and no one on the board was at liberty to say why she was terminated. The farmers market is moving forward and letting the criminal charges move ahead."

An attorney for Beaman declined to comment.