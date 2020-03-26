Former Fulton man faces sex charges
Former Fulton man faces sex charges

A former resident of Fulton, Ill., has been arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a minor.

James H. Jackson, 59, formerly of Fulton and currently residing in Wetumka, Oklahoma, was arrested by local law enforcement authorities based on an active warrant issued by the state of Illinois.

Jackson is charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor.

Jackson was transported to Hughes County Sheriff’s Department in Oklahoma, where he was processed into custody on the arrest warrants.

The Fulton Police Department is conducting an active investigation where additional charges are pending.

The Fulton Police Department is currently being assisted by the Whiteside County Sherriff’s Department and the Whiteside County States Attorney’s Office.

