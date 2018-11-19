CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A former Geneseo Parks District employee on Monday pleaded guilty to 53 counts of child sexual charges in Henry County Circuit Court.
Seth Shipley, 38, of Geneseo, pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault of a child and 49 counts of child pornography. The Class X felony predatory criminal sexual assault of a child charges carry penalties of up to 60 years. The criminal sexual assault charge is punishable in prison for up to 15 years.
All of the counts carry mandatory supervised release terms of three years to life.
Judge Jeffrey O’Connor accepted the plea Monday and ordered a pre-sentence investigation. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 25.
On Oct. 16, 2017, Geneseo Police Detective Ben Sleaford took a statement from the grandmother of the 9-year-old victim about sexual activity between the girl and Shipley, her former gymnastics instructor.
In an interview at Braveheart Child Advocacy Center in Cambridge, the girl disclosed details of sexual activity, including a sex toy she said Shipley kept in a wicker basket in his bedroom.
Authorities executing a search warrant on the home located the device. They also seized a laptop and a computer tower analyzed by the attorney general’s high-tech crime bureau and found to have images of child pornography, which substantiated the victim’s allegations.
The incidents happened between October 2015 and October 2017. At the time of Shipley’s arrest, his victim was 9 years old.
In an October 2017 release, the Geneseo Park District stated the crimes occurred outside of the park district.