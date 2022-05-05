Former Geneseo teacher gets 5 years on child pornography charge

CAMBRIDGE — A former Geneseo middle school science teacher was sentenced to seven years in prison on a Class X felony child pornography charge Thursday in Henry County Circuit Court.

Brian W. Duwe, 55, of Orion, was also sentenced to 18 months of mandatory supervised release. He must also pay a $1,000 fine and register as a sex offender upon his release.

Duwe pleaded guilty to the single felony count in February. Seven other counts of Class X child pornography and one count Class 3 felony child pornography were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

During Thursday's court proceeding, Duwe described having time on his hands during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown and resorting to a phone app two or three nights a week in which gay men posted "anything and everything."

He said on Oct. 14, 2020, a 30-year-old man started chatting with him and asked him to send pornographic photos of young boys "to get him going." Duwe said he knew it was morally wrong, but he was aroused by the 30-year-old man so he forwarded the material to him.

“Good decision-making played no part in this act,” he said. “I convinced myself it could not be illegal if (the online app) Kik allowed it to be posted.”

He said he never looked at the video himself except for the starting frame.

“I realize now how I was a teacher, I was a mandatory reporter of child abuse,” he said. “I never googled or searched the internet for child pornography.”

He said after mid-November of 2020 he deleted his Kik phone application and was “glad to be rid of it and glad to get back to my normal life again.”

“I know it was wrong,” he said. “I could never knowingly hurt a child in any way. I can't believe I was so stupid.”

Henry County State's Attorney Catherine Runty sought a 10-year prison sentence.

In pronouncing his sentence, Judge James Cosby noted Duwe's "zero criminal history" — not even a speeding ticket — and said his conduct was caused by an unknown individual who became a part of Duwe's life.

Cosby noted that a psychologist found Duwe to be "not just a low risk to (re-offend), he scored Mr. Duwe as a very low risk to re-offend.”

“I don't think I've ever seen that,” the judge said, adding Duwe struck him as being deeply ashamed.

Cosby said Duwe had lost his home, his job, his reputation and his friends as well as his teaching and education license.

“He's basically hiding in his home at this point in time,” Cosby said.

He also said had the case been in any way related to Duwe's teaching job, his decision might have been different, but from all pertinent information, it had nothing to do with his job.

“So that's an important consideration as well,” the judge concluded.

