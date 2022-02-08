Former Geneseo teacher pleads guilty to child pornography

CAMBRIDGE — A former Geneseo teacher is facing a prison term for the dissemination of child pornography following his plea to the charge Tuesday in Henry County Circuit Court.

Brian W. Duwe, 55, entered the partially negotiated plea to one count Class X felony dissemination of child pornography, a video of a child under the age of 18 engaged in an act of sexual penetration. Eight other counts — even additional Class X felonies and one Class 3 felony — were dismissed. Judge James Cosby accepted the plea.

According to a factual basis for the charge to which he pleaded, the Illinois State Police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child pornography registered to an email address had been sent and 33 files uploaded between Nov. 10, 2020 and Nov. 14, 2020.

State police personnel reviewed the files, determining it was child pornography and Duwe was identified as the owner of the ISP address. A search warrant was executed at his Orion residence, and in an interview, Duwe made admissions to the charge.

Duwe submitted his resignation to the Geneseo School District, which was accepted by the board of education effective Feb. 26, 2021.

Duwe faces a minimum of six years in prison and a maximum of 30 years as well as a minimum fine of $1,000 up to a maximum of $100,000. The charge is not probationable. He will also have 18 months of mandatory supervised release after his prison term.

Sentencing was set for April 13.

