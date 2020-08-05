Former Golden Gloves champ faces multiple charges

There was a time when Pachino B. Hill made a name for himself with his fists in the squared circle.

But the 23-year-old former Golden Gloves boxer is far from the ring after he turned himself in Tuesday to face charges of second-degree criminal mischief, conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, assault causing bodily injury and participating in a riot.

While Hill turned himself in, the Scott County Sheriff’s Department said three of his alleged accomplices are in the wind. Deputies are looking for Alfred McCollum, 26, Kali Arrington, 25, Coby Lamont, 19. All three of the young men are from Davenport and face the same charges as Hill.

According to Scott County Sheriff’s deputies, Hill, McCollum, Arrington and Lamont attended a George Floyd awareness protest at the Scott County Courthouse around 5:50 p.m. May 30.

The deputies claimed Hill and three others threw rocks at the courthouse, which broke windows and caused more than $8,000 in damage. The deputies said a large crowd gathered at the courthouse and had to flee in multiple directions, including into traffic on 4th Street.

Hill was booked into the Scott County Jail the morning of June 3. He was released a short time later and placed under the supervision of the Department of Correctional Services.