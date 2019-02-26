PEORIA -- Nora L. Steele, of Silvis, the former operations director of the Quad Cities Area Children’s Food Program, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court to 33 months in federal prison.
On Sept. 19, 2018, Steele waived indictment and pleaded guilty to defrauding the U.S. Department of Agriculture of more than $500,000 and filing a false tax return. She faces up to 23 years in prison.
Steele pleaded guilty to defrauding the federal government of $515,617 and filing a false tax return. During her plea hearing in September, she admitted that from August 2015 through June 2017 she inflated the meal count forms at Church of Peace and QCACFP for federal reimbursement.
Before the sentence was imposed, Steele said she was trying to grow the organization through her actions so more children could be served.
"It was the wrong way to do it, and I am truly sorry," she said.
Chief U.S. District Judge James E. Shadid sentenced her during a Tuesday afternoon hearing in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois’ Peoria courthouse. She must also serve one year of mandatory supervised release, and pay about $525,000 to the federal government.
Shadid told Steele before announcing the sentence that her statement appeared to him less than remorseful.
"You're sitting in that seat because of your own choice, or action or conduct," he said.
More details from the afternoon hearing will be posted shortly.