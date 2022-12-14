Former jail guard enters plea to custodial sexual misconduct

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. - A Toulon man who had been working as a correctional officer in the Henry County Jail entered a negotiated guilty plea to two counts custodial sexual misconduct in Henry County Circuit Court Tuesday and was sentenced to 30 months probation.

Trayton E. Jones, 22, pleaded guilty to the two Class 3 felony counts that stated he performed acts of sexual penetration with two different female inmates at the jail between Jan. 1, 2022, and April 18, 2022.

Two other counts of Class 3 official misconduct were dismissed in exchange for his plea.

In addition to his probation, Jones will have to register as a sex offender for 10 years, which could be extended if he violates his probation. He will not be allowed to take a job in law enforcement, and he will have to complete DNA testing. He was also given a $1,000 fine on each count and felony sex offender assessments, however those fines and fees were waived. He will be asked to pay a $950 fee for his sex offender evaluation.

According to a factual basis for the charges, Special Agent Jarrod Johnson of the Illinois State Police was called to investigate sexual charges by a jail guard. Two female inmates indicated Jones had committed acts of sexual penetration with them and a witness saw one being taken out of her cell. When charges were filed last April, the state police issued a news release stating that Jones had been terminated from the sheriff's department.

Jones had no prior record.

The Class 3 felonies carried possible prison terms of two to five years with one year mandatory supervised release.

Judge Terry Patton accepted the negotiated plea.