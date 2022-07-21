Former Keithsburg police officer, Mercer County Sheriff's deputy facing theft, misconduct charges

A former Keithsburg police officer and Mercer County Sheriff’s deputy is facing two counts of theft and one count of official misconduct after allegedly receiving compensation for hours he did not actually work for the city of Keithsburg, police said.

In a news release issued Thursday by Mercer County Sheriff Dusty Terrill, on July 5 Terrill said he received information from the city of Keithsburg regarding concerns that officer Thomas Bennett, 52, of Seaton, had received compensation for hours not actually worked for the city.

Terrill said he reviewed the time sheets provided and contacted the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation to conduct the investigation.

In addition to being a Keithsburg police officer, Bennett also served as a Mercer County Sheriff’s deputy. Bennett resigned from the Sheriff’s Department on July 11 during the course of an internal investigation, Terrill said.

After completing the investigation, Illinois State Police on Thursday arrested Bennett. Bennett was released from custody after posting 10% of a $25,000 bond.

“The Sheriff’s Office is saddened and hurt as you are when people in trusted positions take advantage of that trust and individually choose to violate the law,” Terrill said in his news release. “I strongly believe in personal accountability and hope that the actions of a single individual do not reflect negatively on the other upstanding, trustworthy members of our law enforcement community.

“I along with my staff are continuing to review Bennett’s activities during the course of his employment with the Sheriff’s Office,” Terrill said. “This alleged behavior in no way meets the standards that a Mercer County Sheriff’s deputy is held to.”

A first appearance in Mercer County Circuit Court had not been scheduled for Bennett as of Thursday.