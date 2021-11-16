 Skip to main content
Former Kewanee man convicted of murder tries to clear his name
HENRY COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Steve Thompson

Thompson

CAMBRIDGE — A former Kewanee man recently released from prison for serving a sentence in the murder of his former girlfriend's 14-month-old child is returning to court.

Steve Thompson, 52, was convicted in July 1997 in the beating or shaking death of Chardae Williams. He served 15 years of a life sentence before that sentence was changed to 52 years in 2012. He was paroled on Oct. 8.

Currently unemployed and living in Aurora with a friend, Thompson is seeking the appointment of counsel.

“I'm looking to clear my name,” he said after a hearing Tuesday in Henry County Circuit Court. “I did not do what they said. I'm looking for some help, but I think I can prove it now.”

Judge James Cosby said he wanted to review the specifics of Judge Jeffrey O'Connor's ruling from 2018 regarding whether Thompson was still entitled to counsel.

Assistant State's Attorney Stephanie Barrick noted Thompson had wanted an attorney when he was in prison and there was an inability to access the law library because of COVID-19 quarantine policy, but that would no longer be the case. She also pointed out Thompson's prior attorney, Nate Nieman, represented him regarding the same issues he is now bringing up and was of the opinion Thompson had no meritorious claim, and Nieman was allowed to withdraw from the case.

“I don't see where anything has changed on that point,” Barrick said.

A hearing was set for Dec. 31 for the judge to rule on whether Thompson should be allowed the appointment of counsel.

