Former LeClaire day care provider sentenced to 10 years in prison for death of 5-month-old girl

A former LeClaire day care provider was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday in connection with the 2020 death of a 5-month old girl in her care.

Angela Regina Marxen, 57, pleaded guilty to one count of the lesser included charge of child endangerment resulting serious injury during a hearing Sept. 28 in Scott County District Court. The charge was reduced from child endangerment causing death.

A charge of murder in the first degree and a charge of child endangerment was dropped in the plea agreement.

During Thursday’s sentencing hearing, District Court Judge Patrick McElyea also ordered Marxen to pay $150,000 to the family of the child.

Because the charge to which she pleaded guilty is a forcible felony, Marxen must serve between three to seven years in prison before parole or work release can be granted.

Marxen will receive credit for the time she has served in the Scott County Jail awaiting sentencing.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by LeClaire Police Officer Tony Themas, LeClaire officers were initially called on the afternoon of Feb. 5, 2020, for a report of an infant in distress at an in-home day care at 12 Frontier Court.

Officers arrived and found the 5-month-old child unresponsive with labored breathing.

The girl died on Feb. 9, 2020. An autopsy indicated she was killed by blunt-force injuries to her head, and an investigation found that the injuries were not the result of an accidental fall.

“On Saturday, February 8, 2020, Marxen admitted that on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, she dropped the infant victim while she was carrying her,” authorities contend in the court records. “911 was not notified until four hours after the fall and 45 minutes after Marxen admitted she knew the child wasn't acting correctly.”

Doctors determined that the child had suffered a fractured skull and a brain bleed and that the injuries were not the result of an accidental fall.

Marxen was the homeowner and was the only care provider, authorities said.

After a 14-month investigation Marxen was arrested on April 15, 2021.

Before her sentencing the court received at least five letters from several people and agencies in support of Marxen, including Humility of Mary and the Scott County Jail Program Director.

The letters state that Marxen attended and completed 52 programming classes during her incarceration in the jail, and served 1,191.5 hours as a volunteer at the Humility Homes & Services donation center and the Lived Experience Advisory Board.