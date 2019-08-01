WATERLOO – A former Long Grove man has been returned to Iowa to face synthetic drug charges stemming from a Black Hawk County investigation.
Prosecutors allege Levi James Wallace, 32, moved to China in 2010. A federal grand jury in Iowa’s Northern District in January 2011 handed up an indictment charging him with importing and attempting to possess with intent to distribute 4-methymethcathinone --- a stimulation also known as mephedrone or 4-MMC.
He was also charged with using the postal system to commit the offense. The crimes allegedly happened May 19, 2010.
The indictment remained sealed until June 25, when Wallace landed in California from China and was detained. A federal judge in California order he be detained pending further hearings. He appeared in U.S. District Court, Cedar Rapids on Thursday.
Trial has tentatively been set for September.
Combined, the charges carry up to 44 years in prison and a $2.25 million fine upon conviction.