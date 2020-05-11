Former MMA fighter charged with felony assaults with a hammer, glass

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A former boxer and MMA fighter was arrested last Friday and charged with attacking his live-in girlfriend with a hammer, then assaulting another person with a drinking glass.

Alex Rozman, 37, was arrested by the Davenport Police Department and booked into the Scott County Jail at 4:02 a.m. Friday, May 8. He faces felony charges of domestic violence, criminal mischief, and willful injury.

Rozman also was charged with misdemeanor counts of aggravated domestic violence, driving without a license and driving while intoxicated.

According to a report from the Davenport Police, Rozman struck his girlfriend with a hammer and she jumped from a second-story window to escape.

The police allege Rozman then attacked another person, “striking her is the face several times.” Rozman then struck the woman in the head with a drinking glass.

Rozman allegedly then took his girlfriend’s pick-up truck and drove it into her other parked vehicle, a sedan. Damage is estimated at more than $10,000.

Rozman has a 2009 conviction in Iowa for domestic abuse assault in Scott County, as well as a 2019 pending charge for domestic abuse assault here.