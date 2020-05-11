Former MMA fighter faces three felonies in Davenport

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A former boxer and MMA fighter was arrested last Friday and charged with three felonies, including domestic violence.

Alex Rozman, 37, was arrested by the Davenport Police Department and booked into the Scott County Jail at 4:02 a.m. He faces felony charges of domestic violence, criminal mischief, and willful injury.

Rozman also was charged with misdemeanor counts of aggravated domestic violence, driving without a license and driving while intoxicated.

Rozman was a local MMA fighter with mixed success during the first decade of 2000s. He grabbed headlines in April 2013 when he was asked to box against Hughie Fury in an undercard match at Madison Square Garden.

Fury was the reigning amateur world heavyweight champion at the time and dispatched Rozman at the 2:26 mark of the first round.

Court documents of Rozman’s arrest are not available. He is being held on three bonds, including a $50,000 bond.

