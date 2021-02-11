Former Moline cop sentenced to probation for misconduct charge

Taylor said his addiction was a contributing factor in the actions that led to the case but also stated that his addiction wasn't an excuse for what he did. He asked for forgiveness from the court, the police department and his family and friends who were affected.

"I made a mistake. More than one. It became a lifestyle more than a mistake. But as I stand before you now, I've gotten better and I will get better," Taylor said.

Barnard opposed the tasked probation, arguing that as a former police officer, Taylor should be held to a high standard and his permanent record should reflect his actions.

"Those were separate and conscious decisions: to use his badge, to violate his oath, to steal," Barnard said.

Barnard also stated that Taylor had already been given a lot when the two charges of theft were dropped.

Defense Attorney Rick Keys brought up Taylor's lack of a criminal record, and his previous service as a police officer and in the armed forces, as evidence of Taylor's good character.

Keys also stated that Taylor was already being punished greatly because he has lost his job and his pension, and he basically has to start from scratch.