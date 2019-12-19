Former Moline cop to make January first appearance on misconduct/theft charges

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The investigation found unauthorized purchases with the department credit card, and the evidence led to the baseball team’s bank account, which was managed solely by Taylor, according to the state police. The thefts are believed to involve less than $10,000 on the credit card and an amount between $10,000 and $100,000 in the bank account.

Taylor was arrested Wednesday, according to the state police and a release issued by the Moline Police Department.

When Finney was told of the possible misconduct in April, he put Taylor on administrative leave. Taylor resigned May.

The issue was discovered by other members of the department during an internal review, Moline Police Chief Darren Gault, who replaced Finney, said in a police department release. He said the department holds citizens accountable for their conduct, and holds its officers to an even higher standard.

The state police said no one else is suspected in the case, but that its investigation was ongoing.

Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal has requested the case be handled by the Illinois State’s Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor’s Office because Taylor had worked on cases with county prosecutors on a number of occasions.