A retired police captain accused of firing a gun at people on Sept. 12 in Moline made his first appearance Monday on the charges filed against him.
Jerome J. Patrick, 56, Moline, faces two counts each of aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault, according to Rock Island County court records. Authorities allege he fired a gun at two people from a vehicle.
On Monday, he appeared before Rock Island County Judge Carol M. Pentuic. She read the charges to Patrick and set his next court date, a preliminary hearing, for Oct. 1. Patrick told her he would be hiring his own attorney.
The Illinois State Police have been investigating the case because Patrick retired as a Moline police officer in 2016.
The state police were called at 6 p.m. Sept. 12 to investigate a gunfire complaint in the 2500 block of the Avenue of the Cities, according to a state police news release. The state police investigators identified Patrick as the suspect, and he was arrested on Sept. 13 in Davenport.
The state police contend he fired a gun from inside his silver 1997 Mercedes-Benz convertible in the direction of a man and woman. No injuries were reported.
Scott County court records show he waived extradition Sept. 14 and agreed to return to Rock Island County.
His bail was set at $250,000, according to court records. On Sept. 14, he posted the $25,000 bond required to be released and remained free Monday.
Conditions have been placed upon his bond, according to court records. Patrick is to have no contact with the alleged victims of the incident, and he is not allowed to drink alcohol or to have firearms. Any firearms Patrick possesses are to be turned over to the state police. He is subject to random drug and alcohol testing.
At the preliminary hearing, unless Patrick chooses to waive it, the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office will present to a judge an outline of the case. The judge will then decide whether the state's evidence is strong enough for the prosecution to continue; the bar for deciding the strength of the case is not considered very high. Patrick's defense counsel will have an opportunity to ask questions during the hearing if it proceeds.
A defendant choosing to waive a preliminary hearing or the judge ruling the case can continue is not an indication of guilt. The defendant maintains the presumption of innocence.