Former Moline police captain to serve 150 days after pleading to amended charges in shooting incident

A former Moline police captain accused of shooting a gun from his car toward two people in 2019 entered a guilty plea to an amended charge Friday in Rock Island County Court and will serve 150 days in jail.

Jerome “Jerry” Patrick, 59, former Moline Police captain, was arrested Sept. 12, 2019, in Davenport after police say he shot a gun from his car in the 2500 block of the Avenue of the Cities, in Moline.

Patrick was sentenced to 24 months felony probation on the amended charge and will serve 150 days in jail, as well as pay a fine of $2,000.

The amended charge was not clearly stated in court and was not immediately available in the clerk’s office or online.

Patrick’s attorney, Andrea Jaeger, declined further comment.

Patrick originally was charged with two felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm from an occupied vehicle and two felony counts of aggravated assault/discharge of a firearm from a motor vehicle, according to court records.

