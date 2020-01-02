Former Moline police officer makes first appearance on misconduct and theft charges

A former Moline police sergeant accused of official misconduct and theft made his first appearance on the charges Thursday in Rock Island County court.
David P. Taylor, 42, Milan, is accused of using his position in the police department for personal gain, and of misusing a police department credit card and the bank account of a youth baseball team, according to the Illinois State Police, the agency handling the investigation. Taylor was arrested in December, but the investigation began in April 2019 at the request of the Moline Police Department.
Taylor appeared with Rick Keys, his attorney, before Judge Carol M. Pentuic. Keys waived the reading of the charges and formal arraignment on them and entered a plea of not guilty on behalf of Taylor.
Taylor's next court date is set for Jan. 10, and a jury trial has been scheduled tentatively on Jan. 27. He is free on $75,000 bail.
The state police were contacted April 15 by then-interim Moline Police Department Chief Robert T. Finney. He asked for help investigating discrepancies in the department’s Official Advanced Funds, or OAF, which are used for secret operations such as paying informants and paying for items bought by officers working undercover.
The investigation found unauthorized purchases made with the department credit card, and the evidence led to the baseball team’s bank account, which was managed solely by Taylor, according to the state police. The thefts are believed to involve less than $10,000 on the credit card and an amount between $10,000 and $100,000 in the bank account.
When Finney was told of the possible misconduct in April, he put Taylor on administrative leave. Taylor resigned in May.
The issue was discovered by other members of the department during an internal review, Moline Police Chief Darren Gault, who replaced Finney, said in a police department release after Taylor’s arrest. He said the department holds citizens accountable for their conduct, and holds its officers to an even higher standard.
The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office has recused itself from the case, and it will be prosecuted by the Illinois State’s Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor’s Office.
Jonathan Barnard of the Appellate Prosecutor’s Office will prosecute the case, the state police said.