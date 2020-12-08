Former Moline police officer pleads guilty to misconduct charge

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The state police were contacted April 15, 2019, by then-interim Moline Police Department Chief Robert T. Finney, who asked for an investigation into discrepancies in the department’s Official Advanced Funds, used for secret operations such as paying informants and paying for items bought by officers working undercover.

The investigation found unauthorized purchases made with the department credit card, and the evidence led to the baseball team’s bank account, which was managed solely by Taylor, according to the state police. The thefts were believed to involve less than $10,000 on the credit card and an amount between $10,000 and $100,000 in the bank account.

Taylor was put on administrative leave and resigned in May 2019.

Other officers discovered the issue during an internal review, Moline Police Chief Darren Gault, who replaced Finney, said in a police department release after Taylor’s arrest. He said the department holds citizens accountable for their conduct, and holds its officers to an even higher standard.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office recused itself from the case, and it is being prosecuted by the Illinois State’s Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor’s Office.

